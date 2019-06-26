https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14050094.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;69;E;2;100%
Chester;Showers;69;Calm;1;98%
Danbury;Mostly clear;68;Calm;1;93%
Groton;Showers;68;SSE;2;87%
Hartford;Showers;71;E;3;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;NNE;2;96%
New Haven;Fog;71;NE;1;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;69;E;3;99%
Willimantic;Showers;67;NNW;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Showers;70;WSW;3;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments