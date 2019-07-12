https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14090244.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, July 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SSE;5;97%
Chester;Showers;72;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Cloudy;74;SW;5;90%
Hartford;Rain;73;E;5;94%
Meriden;Cloudy;74;SE;6;90%
New Haven;Cloudy;74;S;5;93%
Oxford;Cloudy;72;SSE;5;100%
Willimantic;Showers;72;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Showers;73;ESE;3;90%
