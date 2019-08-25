CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;64;NE;8;75%

Chester;Clear;59;NNE;5;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;8;75%

Groton;Clear;61;N;8;80%

Hartford;Clear;64;N;6;69%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;69%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;63;N;6;77%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;7;74%

Willimantic;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Clear;61;N;6;77%

