CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;58;NNW;7;90%
Chester;Sunny;59;NNW;8;87%
Danbury;Sunny;56;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;64;N;12;69%
Hartford;Sunny;58;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Sunny;56;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;86%
Oxford;Sunny;55;NNW;8;96%
Willimantic;Sunny;54;NNE;5;100%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;56;NNW;5;89%
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
