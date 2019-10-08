CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;57;NNW;7;98%

Chester;Cloudy;59;N;8;93%

Danbury;Showers;57;NNE;7;93%

Groton;Cloudy;62;N;12;80%

Hartford;Showers;59;NNW;3;93%

Meriden;Showers;59;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;62;N;6;89%

Oxford;Showers;57;N;8;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Rain;59;Calm;0;93%

_____

