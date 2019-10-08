https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14500006.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;57;NNW;7;98%
Chester;Cloudy;59;N;8;93%
Danbury;Showers;57;NNE;7;93%
Groton;Cloudy;62;N;12;80%
Hartford;Showers;59;NNW;3;93%
Meriden;Showers;59;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;62;N;6;89%
Oxford;Showers;57;N;8;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Rain;59;Calm;0;93%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
