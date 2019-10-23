https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14555280.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;58;E;9;99%
Chester;Showers;59;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Showers;57;N;7;100%
Groton;Showers;61;ESE;10;100%
Hartford;Showers;55;NW;3;96%
Meriden;Showers;57;N;3;93%
New Haven;Showers;63;ESE;9;93%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;3;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;55;N;6;89%
