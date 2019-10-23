CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;58;E;9;99%

Chester;Showers;59;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Showers;57;N;7;100%

Groton;Showers;61;ESE;10;100%

Hartford;Showers;55;NW;3;96%

Meriden;Showers;57;N;3;93%

New Haven;Showers;63;ESE;9;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;57;ENE;3;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;55;N;6;89%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather