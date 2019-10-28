CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;52;N;3;92%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;8;93%

Danbury;Fog;46;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;49;N;6;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;50;N;5;82%

Meriden;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly clear;51;NNE;3;85%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;46;N;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;49;N;6;89%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;N;6;82%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather