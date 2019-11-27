https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14865836.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;1;94%
Chester;Clear;43;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Fog;40;Calm;0;81%
Hartford;Clear;36;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Fog;37;Calm;0;85%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%
Willimantic;Clear;32;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;36;Calm;0;85%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
