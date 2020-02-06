https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15034322.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;36;ESE;8;87%
Chester;Rain;34;N;7;89%
Danbury;Showers;34;ESE;3;92%
Groton;Rain;38;ESE;14;96%
Hartford;Showers;34;N;5;85%
Meriden;Sleet;32;WNW;3;93%
New Haven;Showers;39;ESE;14;85%
Oxford;Rain;33;E;6;91%
Willimantic;Showers;33;NE;6;88%
Windsor Locks;Ice;32;NNE;7;88%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
