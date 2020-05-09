https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15258460.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Flurries;35;NNW;7;88%
Chester;Showers;37;NW;17;93%
Danbury;Snow;33;NW;10;91%
Groton;Showers;42;NNW;12;100%
Hartford;Showers;40;NNW;13;79%
Meriden;Showers;38;NW;15;82%
New Haven;Showers;42;NNW;14;82%
Oxford;Snow;34;NNW;15;93%
Willimantic;Showers;40;NW;14;85%
Windsor Locks;Showers;37;NW;12;85%
_____
