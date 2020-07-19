CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 19, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;1;80%

Chester;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;5;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Groton;Mostly clear;70;SSE;3;93%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;68%

Meriden;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;83%

New Haven;Mostly clear;77;SSW;3;87%

Oxford;Mostly clear;73;SW;3;80%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;59%

