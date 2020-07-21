https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15422072.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;79;N;2;65%
Chester;Sunny;83;NW;2;56%
Danbury;Sunny;77;Calm;0;66%
Groton;Partly sunny;80;NW;6;61%
Hartford;Sunny;77;Calm;0;66%
Meriden;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%
New Haven;Sunny;78;Calm;0;73%
Oxford;Sunny;74;Calm;0;78%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;78;N;5;66%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;82;NW;6;52%
_____
