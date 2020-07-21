CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;79;N;2;65%

Chester;Sunny;83;NW;2;56%

Danbury;Sunny;77;Calm;0;66%

Groton;Partly sunny;80;NW;6;61%

Hartford;Sunny;77;Calm;0;66%

Meriden;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%

New Haven;Sunny;78;Calm;0;73%

Oxford;Sunny;74;Calm;0;78%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;78;N;5;66%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;82;NW;6;52%

_____

