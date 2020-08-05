https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15459671.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;70;NW;1;89%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;6;100%
Danbury;Sunny;66;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;6;96%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;1;90%
Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;2;77%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;3;89%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
