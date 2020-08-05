CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;70;NW;1;89%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;6;100%

Danbury;Sunny;66;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;6;96%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;1;90%

Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;2;77%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;3;89%

_____

