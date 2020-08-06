CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 6, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;2;85%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;8;84%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;1;89%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;83%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;64;N;6;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;80%

