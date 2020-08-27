https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15518182.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;2;79%
Chester;Cloudy;63;S;3;87%
Danbury;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Cloudy;64;ESE;3;69%
Hartford;Showers;62;S;5;80%
Meriden;Cloudy;64;S;3;75%
New Haven;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;92%
Willimantic;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Showers;62;S;10;74%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments