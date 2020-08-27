CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;2;79%

Chester;Cloudy;63;S;3;87%

Danbury;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Cloudy;64;ESE;3;69%

Hartford;Showers;62;S;5;80%

Meriden;Cloudy;64;S;3;75%

New Haven;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;92%

Willimantic;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Showers;62;S;10;74%

_____

