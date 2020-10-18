CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;42;NNW;2;83%

Chester;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;80%

Danbury;Clear;34;WSW;3;96%

Groton;Mostly clear;39;N;6;82%

Hartford;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;85%

Oxford;Clear;37;E;6;92%

Willimantic;Clear;34;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;36;Calm;0;89%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather