CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, November 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;84%
Chester;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;46;NE;8;73%
Groton;Cloudy;46;NNE;7;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;46;N;7;70%
Meriden;Cloudy;45;N;6;73%
New Haven;Cloudy;47;NNE;8;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;43;ENE;10;88%
Willimantic;Showers;46;NE;8;79%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;45;N;8;70%
