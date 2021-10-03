Skip to main content
Weather

CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;58;W;2;86%

Chester;Partly cloudy;60;N;5;91%

Danbury;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Mostly clear;60;W;2;95%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;57;SW;1;88%

Meriden;Mostly clear;56;WSW;1;96%

New Haven;Mostly clear;62;W;2;80%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;59;W;3;83%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;55;SW;1;92%

_____

