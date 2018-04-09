https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12815751.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;7;31%;58%;6
Chester;Inc. clouds;45;31;SSW;8;30%;27%;7
Danbury;Inc. clouds;45;31;SSW;5;35%;71%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;SSW;8;35%;27%;7
Hartford;Inc. clouds;47;30;S;6;30%;27%;6
Meriden;Inc. clouds;47;30;S;6;29%;62%;6
New Haven;Inc. clouds;45;33;SSW;7;32%;58%;7
Oxford;Inc. clouds;43;31;SSW;6;38%;70%;7
Willimantic;Partly sunny, chilly;46;27;S;7;30%;27%;6
Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;47;28;SSE;6;29%;26%;6
