CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;7;31%;58%;6

Chester;Inc. clouds;45;31;SSW;8;30%;27%;7

Danbury;Inc. clouds;45;31;SSW;5;35%;71%;6

Groton;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;SSW;8;35%;27%;7

Hartford;Inc. clouds;47;30;S;6;30%;27%;6

Meriden;Inc. clouds;47;30;S;6;29%;62%;6

New Haven;Inc. clouds;45;33;SSW;7;32%;58%;7

Oxford;Inc. clouds;43;31;SSW;6;38%;70%;7

Willimantic;Partly sunny, chilly;46;27;S;7;30%;27%;6

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;47;28;SSE;6;29%;26%;6

