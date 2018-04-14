https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12831042.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:18 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;69;39;ENE;7;59%;65%;7
Chester;Partly sunny, mild;67;36;ENE;6;58%;64%;7
Danbury;Partly sunny, warm;74;36;ENE;6;53%;66%;7
Groton;Partly sunny, nice;63;36;ENE;8;68%;63%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;66;35;ENE;7;57%;66%;7
Meriden;Partly sunny;68;35;ENE;6;56%;65%;7
New Haven;Partly sunny, nice;66;38;ENE;6;64%;65%;7
Oxford;Partly sunny, warm;72;35;ENE;7;58%;65%;6
Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;66;35;ENE;6;58%;66%;5
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;64;34;ENE;6;58%;66%;5
