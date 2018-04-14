CT Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;69;39;ENE;7;59%;65%;7

Chester;Partly sunny, mild;67;36;ENE;6;58%;64%;7

Danbury;Partly sunny, warm;74;36;ENE;6;53%;66%;7

Groton;Partly sunny, nice;63;36;ENE;8;68%;63%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;66;35;ENE;7;57%;66%;7

Meriden;Partly sunny;68;35;ENE;6;56%;65%;7

New Haven;Partly sunny, nice;66;38;ENE;6;64%;65%;7

Oxford;Partly sunny, warm;72;35;ENE;7;58%;65%;6

Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;66;35;ENE;6;58%;66%;5

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;64;34;ENE;6;58%;66%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast