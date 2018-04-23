CT Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;59;48;E;7;52%;59%;8

Chester;Inc. clouds;61;48;ESE;6;47%;59%;8

Danbury;Inc. clouds;62;46;ESE;6;44%;59%;8

Groton;Inc. clouds;58;46;ESE;6;61%;59%;8

Hartford;Sun, then clouds;66;48;SE;8;41%;59%;8

Meriden;Inc. clouds;63;47;SE;7;45%;59%;8

New Haven;Inc. clouds;59;48;ESE;7;54%;59%;8

Oxford;Inc. clouds;60;45;ESE;8;47%;58%;8

Willimantic;Sun, then clouds;64;47;SE;8;41%;59%;8

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;66;48;SE;8;38%;58%;8

