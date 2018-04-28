https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12871288.php
CT Forecast
Updated 4:03 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cooler;57;39;W;10;57%;42%;4
Chester;Partly sunny;57;39;W;7;57%;44%;5
Danbury;Cooler;54;35;W;9;62%;44%;4
Groton;Partly sunny;57;40;W;9;67%;55%;5
Hartford;Cooler with some sun;58;40;W;8;57%;44%;5
Meriden;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;W;8;56%;44%;7
New Haven;Partly sunny;57;41;W;9;60%;43%;5
Oxford;Cooler;53;36;W;9;66%;44%;4
Willimantic;Cooler with some sun;57;38;W;7;64%;55%;5
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, cooler;57;39;WSW;9;58%;44%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
