https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12872688.php
CT Forecast
Updated 4:04 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or two;55;43;NW;11;54%;60%;2
Chester;A passing shower;54;43;NW;8;58%;60%;2
Danbury;A shower or two;52;39;NW;11;61%;62%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;53;42;NW;10;61%;64%;3
Hartford;Spotty showers;54;44;NW;9;58%;65%;2
Meriden;A passing shower;54;42;NW;9;57%;61%;5
New Haven;A shower or two;55;44;NW;10;57%;62%;2
Oxford;A shower or two;51;42;NW;10;65%;62%;2
Willimantic;Spotty showers;53;41;NW;7;65%;66%;2
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;54;42;WNW;10;58%;64%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments