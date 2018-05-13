https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12909126.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;61;51;SE;8;68%;69%;4
Chester;Showers around;64;49;SE;7;60%;70%;7
Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;61;48;SE;6;68%;66%;4
Groton;Showers around;62;49;SE;9;70%;70%;4
Hartford;Clouds and sun;68;50;S;7;55%;26%;9
Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;SSE;7;58%;66%;6
New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;61;50;SE;8;68%;66%;4
Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;62;48;SSE;7;69%;66%;5
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;66;48;SSE;7;56%;25%;6
Windsor Locks;Pleasant and warmer;69;50;S;7;54%;25%;8
