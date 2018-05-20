CT Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;76;55;NW;11;75%;45%;5

Chester;A t-storm in spots;76;54;NW;11;77%;56%;5

Danbury;A few showers;77;53;NNW;11;77%;76%;3

Groton;A t-storm in spots;71;55;NW;11;85%;50%;4

Hartford;A t-storm, warmer;77;54;NW;11;75%;66%;10

Meriden;A t-storm in spots;78;52;NW;11;74%;51%;9

New Haven;A t-storm in spots;75;55;NW;11;79%;49%;5

Oxford;A t-storm, warmer;77;54;NW;11;80%;64%;5

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;77;52;NW;11;75%;49%;5

Windsor Locks;A few showers;78;52;NW;12;72%;62%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather