CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;81;58;E;8;71%;86%;4
Chester;Rainy times;83;56;ENE;6;69%;87%;4
Danbury;Spotty showers;82;56;ESE;7;73%;84%;5
Groton;Times of rain;80;55;ENE;7;79%;98%;4
Hartford;Showers around;85;56;ENE;7;61%;70%;6
Meriden;Spotty showers;84;55;ENE;6;64%;70%;9
New Haven;Spotty showers;82;57;E;7;72%;71%;8
Oxford;Spotty showers;83;54;ESE;8;77%;79%;9
Willimantic;Showers around;84;54;ENE;7;66%;72%;4
Windsor Locks;Showers around;85;56;ENE;8;60%;62%;8
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
