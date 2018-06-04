https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12965017.php
CT Forecast
Published 4:33 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;N;8;59%;80%;7
Chester;Showers around;71;53;N;6;58%;82%;7
Danbury;Showers around;70;49;N;7;65%;82%;8
Groton;Showers around;69;54;N;8;65%;83%;10
Hartford;Showers around;70;53;NNW;6;60%;82%;10
Meriden;A shower in the p.m.;71;52;N;6;57%;80%;9
New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;N;7;60%;80%;7
Oxford;Showers around;69;50;NNW;7;67%;82%;4
Willimantic;Showers around;71;51;N;5;59%;82%;4
Windsor Locks;Showers around;69;51;N;6;59%;82%;7
_____
