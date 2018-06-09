https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12977877.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:01 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;78;59;NW;7;50%;60%;10
Chester;Inc. clouds;79;56;WNW;6;45%;44%;10
Danbury;Inc. clouds;79;55;WSW;4;51%;60%;10
Groton;Inc. clouds;75;56;W;7;54%;8%;10
Hartford;More clouds than sun;82;56;NW;6;40%;4%;9
Meriden;Inc. clouds;81;54;WNW;6;42%;7%;10
New Haven;Inc. clouds;77;59;W;7;51%;60%;10
Oxford;Inc. clouds;79;56;WNW;5;51%;6%;11
Willimantic;Partly sunny;81;52;NW;5;40%;3%;10
Windsor Locks;Some sun;83;54;NNW;6;38%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments