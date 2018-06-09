CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;75;54;SSE;7;43%;2%;10

Chester;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;SSE;6;38%;2%;10

Danbury;Nice with some sun;75;52;WSW;5;48%;2%;10

Groton;Periods of sun, nice;73;51;SE;7;47%;2%;10

Hartford;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;SSE;5;35%;2%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;SSE;6;36%;2%;10

New Haven;Nice with some sun;75;54;SSE;7;44%;3%;8

Oxford;Some sun, pleasant;75;51;W;6;48%;1%;11

Willimantic;Partly sunny;78;48;SSE;5;36%;2%;10

Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, nice;80;51;SSE;5;35%;1%;9

_____

