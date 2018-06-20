CT Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;77;63;SSW;6;56%;70%;10

Chester;Periods of sun;78;62;SSW;6;53%;60%;10

Danbury;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;SW;5;55%;71%;7

Groton;Not as warm;74;62;SSW;7;66%;68%;8

Hartford;Clouds and sun;81;62;SSW;6;48%;28%;10

Meriden;Clouds and sun;80;61;SSW;6;51%;59%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;59%;67%;8

Oxford;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;5;57%;65%;8

Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;6;51%;27%;8

Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;82;60;SSW;6;45%;14%;9

