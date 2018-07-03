CT Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;85;71;S;5;76%;28%;9

Chester;Partly sunny, humid;86;71;S;5;74%;28%;9

Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;SW;3;79%;43%;10

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;SSW;6;88%;23%;10

Hartford;A t-storm around;90;71;S;4;64%;42%;10

Meriden;A t-storm around;88;70;S;5;70%;42%;9

New Haven;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;S;5;82%;28%;10

Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;SW;4;82%;47%;9

Willimantic;A t-storm around;89;70;S;4;69%;42%;10

Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;91;71;S;5;62%;42%;10

