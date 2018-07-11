CT Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;83;62;NNE;8;49%;27%;10

Chester;Clouds and sun;83;60;W;6;50%;29%;10

Danbury;Partly sunny;82;54;ESE;8;59%;44%;10

Groton;Clouds and sun;80;59;WSW;8;62%;27%;9

Hartford;Not as hot;85;59;N;7;48%;27%;10

Meriden;Periods of sun;85;58;NNW;7;48%;29%;10

New Haven;Periods of sun;83;63;ESE;7;53%;29%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny;82;58;WSW;8;63%;44%;10

Willimantic;Not as hot;83;57;NNW;7;53%;28%;10

Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;85;57;N;7;46%;44%;10

