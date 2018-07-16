https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13077794.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;84;66;NNW;8;81%;89%;6
Chester;A severe t-storm;83;66;W;7;80%;88%;9
Danbury;Severe thunderstorms;83;62;W;8;84%;91%;6
Groton;Variable clouds;81;67;SW;8;90%;75%;4
Hartford;A severe t-storm;85;66;W;8;77%;89%;10
Meriden;A severe t-storm;84;64;WNW;7;79%;89%;8
New Haven;Severe thunderstorms;84;67;NW;8;82%;88%;9
Oxford;Severe thunderstorms;82;63;W;8;87%;89%;5
Willimantic;A severe t-storm;84;65;WSW;7;78%;88%;5
Windsor Locks;Severe thunderstorms;85;64;WSW;8;79%;87%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
