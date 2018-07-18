https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13084229.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSW;5;41%;4%;10
Chester;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;S;5;42%;3%;10
Danbury;Sunny and nice;80;56;SW;4;49%;4%;10
Groton;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;S;7;52%;2%;10
Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;S;5;42%;3%;10
Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;S;5;41%;3%;10
New Haven;Sunny and nice;82;62;SSW;6;44%;3%;10
Oxford;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SW;5;50%;2%;10
Willimantic;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SSE;4;42%;2%;10
Windsor Locks;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSE;5;40%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments