CT Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;82;73;SSE;9;77%;78%;8

Chester;A t-storm in spots;82;73;SSE;8;78%;78%;7

Danbury;A t-storm in spots;80;69;SE;11;83%;80%;7

Groton;A t-storm in spots;80;72;SSE;10;90%;80%;3

Hartford;A little a.m. rain;84;74;SE;9;76%;89%;7

Meriden;A t-storm in spots;83;73;SE;9;77%;76%;7

New Haven;A t-storm in spots;82;74;SE;10;80%;79%;8

Oxford;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SE;12;88%;78%;8

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;82;73;SSE;9;81%;92%;4

Windsor Locks;A little a.m. rain;84;73;SE;9;75%;89%;5

