https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13099549.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;78;71;S;9;88%;89%;4
Chester;Showers and t-storms;78;71;SSE;8;88%;91%;4
Danbury;Thunderstorms;76;68;SSE;10;97%;89%;2
Groton;Showers and t-storms;78;71;SSE;9;95%;93%;4
Hartford;Showers and t-storms;79;72;SSE;9;85%;89%;4
Meriden;Thunderstorms;78;71;SSE;8;88%;90%;3
New Haven;Thunderstorms;79;72;SSE;9;89%;90%;4
Oxford;Thunderstorms;75;69;SSE;11;99%;90%;2
Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SSE;8;88%;95%;4
Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SSE;9;88%;89%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments