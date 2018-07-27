CT Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers around;83;67;WNW;6;77%;83%;9

Chester;A shower or t-storm;82;66;WSW;5;79%;71%;8

Danbury;A shower or two;81;63;WSW;5;80%;69%;8

Groton;A shower or t-storm;80;66;SW;6;90%;69%;7

Hartford;A shower or t-storm;83;67;NW;6;75%;64%;9

Meriden;A shower or t-storm;83;64;NW;5;78%;68%;6

New Haven;Showers and t-storms;83;67;W;6;79%;73%;7

Oxford;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;64;W;6;86%;59%;8

Willimantic;A shower or t-storm;83;63;W;6;81%;66%;6

Windsor Locks;Some sun, a t-storm;83;65;NW;6;75%;63%;7

