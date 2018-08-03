CT Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SSW;8;80%;78%;9

Chester;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SSW;8;78%;77%;9

Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;82;68;SSW;7;86%;84%;8

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;SSW;9;90%;68%;9

Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;86;72;S;8;78%;84%;9

Meriden;Very humid;85;71;S;7;80%;78%;8

New Haven;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SSW;8;81%;78%;6

Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;82;69;SSW;8;87%;84%;5

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;S;8;81%;75%;5

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;86;71;S;8;81%;87%;4

_____

