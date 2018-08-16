CT Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;88;74;SSW;7;66%;80%;7

Chester;Partly sunny;88;74;SSW;6;65%;66%;8

Danbury;A strong t-storm;88;72;SW;7;71%;80%;5

Groton;Very humid;84;73;SSW;7;74%;67%;8

Hartford;A strong t-storm;89;74;S;7;65%;80%;8

Meriden;A strong t-storm;88;73;SSW;7;67%;80%;8

New Haven;A strong t-storm;87;75;SSW;7;67%;80%;8

Oxford;A strong t-storm;86;71;SW;8;77%;82%;5

Willimantic;Inc. clouds;88;73;S;7;63%;67%;8

Windsor Locks;A strong t-storm;89;73;S;7;59%;80%;7

