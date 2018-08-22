https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13173446.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;77;58;NW;8;53%;5%;8
Chester;Mostly sunny;78;56;NW;7;53%;5%;8
Danbury;Areas of morning fog;76;55;WNW;8;54%;4%;8
Groton;Mostly sunny;78;57;NW;8;56%;7%;7
Hartford;Mostly sunny;79;56;WNW;7;51%;5%;7
Meriden;Sunshine, less humid;78;53;WNW;7;51%;5%;7
New Haven;Mostly sunny;78;58;NW;8;56%;5%;8
Oxford;Areas of morning fog;76;56;WNW;9;57%;2%;8
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;78;53;WNW;7;53%;5%;7
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;79;55;WNW;7;51%;3%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
