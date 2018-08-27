https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13184544.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;WSW;7;66%;4%;7
Chester;Sunshine, hot, humid;92;74;WSW;6;65%;2%;7
Danbury;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;WSW;6;66%;4%;7
Groton;Sunshine, very warm;88;73;SW;7;76%;5%;7
Hartford;Mostly sunny;96;75;SW;6;62%;3%;7
Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SW;6;63%;3%;7
New Haven;Mostly sunny;91;75;SW;6;68%;3%;7
Oxford;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;W;7;68%;2%;7
Willimantic;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SW;7;65%;4%;7
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;96;74;SW;7;60%;1%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments