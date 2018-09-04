https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13202498.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, September 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;S;7;75%;29%;6
Chester;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;S;6;73%;19%;6
Danbury;Mostly sunny;84;70;SSW;5;76%;35%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SSW;7;79%;8%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny;87;72;S;7;69%;18%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;S;6;73%;21%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;S;7;77%;20%;6
Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;83;70;SSW;5;78%;27%;6
Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;S;6;71%;11%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;88;71;S;7;70%;18%;6
