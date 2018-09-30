https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13269536.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Nice with some sun;72;63;SSE;6;70%;44%;3
Chester;A shower or two;72;62;ESE;5;66%;66%;2
Danbury;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;ENE;5;81%;44%;2
Groton;Clouds and sun, nice;71;62;E;7;72%;44%;2
Hartford;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;ENE;5;70%;65%;4
Meriden;A shower;72;59;E;5;73%;79%;4
New Haven;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;ESE;6;68%;44%;3
Oxford;Partly sunny;70;58;NE;5;84%;65%;2
Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;E;5;72%;66%;2
Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;70;57;ENE;5;72%;65%;2
