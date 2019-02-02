https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13579783.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Not as cold;33;25;WSW;9;52%;5%;3
Chester;Chilly with some sun;32;24;W;8;51%;5%;2
Danbury;Not as cold;33;23;WNW;7;59%;4%;3
Groton;Not as cold;33;24;W;10;53%;5%;2
Hartford;Not as cold;33;22;WSW;7;51%;6%;2
Meriden;Not as cold;32;22;W;7;51%;6%;3
New Haven;Not as cold;33;25;W;9;55%;5%;2
Oxford;Not as cold;32;22;NNW;8;66%;5%;3
Willimantic;Not as cold;33;20;W;7;45%;5%;2
Windsor Locks;Not as cold;34;22;W;8;44%;6%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
