CT Forecast for Monday, February 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;36;25;WSW;7;38%;25%;3

Chester;Sun, then clouds;35;23;W;6;37%;26%;3

Danbury;Inc. clouds;36;22;SW;5;42%;25%;3

Groton;Sun, then clouds;36;23;WNW;7;39%;26%;3

Hartford;Sun, then clouds;36;23;WNW;7;36%;12%;3

Meriden;Inc. clouds;36;22;NW;6;36%;26%;3

New Haven;Sun, then clouds;36;26;WSW;6;37%;26%;3

Oxford;Inc. clouds;34;23;WSW;6;46%;25%;3

Willimantic;Sun, then clouds;36;21;W;7;34%;8%;3

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;36;22;W;7;35%;12%;3

