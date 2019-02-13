https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13609309.php
CT Forecast for Thursday, February 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, windy;38;27;WSW;20;60%;20%;3
Chester;Windy, not as cold;41;27;WSW;16;58%;22%;3
Danbury;Windy with some sun;36;26;WSW;17;65%;27%;3
Groton;Windy, not as cold;42;28;WSW;20;63%;14%;3
Hartford;Windy, not as cold;39;27;WSW;17;62%;27%;3
Meriden;Windy;38;26;WSW;16;58%;23%;3
New Haven;Windy;39;29;WSW;17;66%;17%;3
Oxford;Windy;36;25;WSW;17;74%;24%;3
Willimantic;Partly sunny, windy;39;26;WSW;18;62%;22%;3
Windsor Locks;Windy, not as cold;39;27;WSW;17;65%;47%;2
