CT Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Periods of sun;31;17;NW;9;42%;14%;2

Chester;Mostly sunny;30;14;NW;8;42%;19%;3

Danbury;Partly sunny;27;11;WNW;8;44%;15%;2

Groton;Sunshine, very cold;30;15;NNW;9;48%;23%;4

Hartford;Mostly sunny;30;12;W;7;43%;23%;3

Meriden;Partial sunshine;30;11;WNW;7;44%;19%;3

New Haven;Clouds and sun, cold;31;17;NW;9;42%;15%;2

Oxford;Sunshine, quite cold;26;12;NW;8;51%;17%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;28;8;WNW;7;44%;26%;4

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;30;11;W;7;42%;25%;3

