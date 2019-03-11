CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;43;24;NW;10;45%;1%;4

Chester;Mostly sunny;42;22;NW;10;46%;1%;4

Danbury;Turning sunny;40;20;NNW;11;49%;0%;4

Groton;Mostly sunny;43;23;NW;11;49%;1%;4

Hartford;Mostly sunny;42;22;NW;11;48%;1%;4

Meriden;Turning sunny;42;21;NW;10;46%;1%;4

New Haven;Mostly sunny;43;24;NW;10;47%;1%;4

Oxford;Turning sunny;39;20;NW;11;55%;0%;4

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;42;19;NW;10;45%;1%;4

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;42;21;NW;12;47%;0%;3

