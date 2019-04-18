CT Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Brief showers;65;58;S;22;82%;93%;2

Chester;Brief showers;66;59;S;18;80%;95%;2

Danbury;A few showers;70;57;S;18;75%;93%;2

Groton;A few showers;61;56;S;20;89%;92%;2

Hartford;A few showers;71;61;S;18;73%;93%;2

Meriden;A few showers;69;60;S;18;73%;95%;2

New Haven;Brief showers;64;58;S;18;85%;94%;2

Oxford;A few showers;69;57;S;18;80%;95%;2

Willimantic;A few showers;70;61;S;19;73%;93%;2

Windsor Locks;Brief showers;72;61;S;18;69%;90%;2

_____

