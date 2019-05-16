CT Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;67;50;WNW;7;57%;53%;10

Chester;Decreasing clouds;67;48;NW;6;57%;59%;7

Danbury;Clouds and sunshine;67;49;NW;6;57%;44%;10

Groton;Decreasing clouds;65;48;WNW;7;64%;55%;4

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;67;48;WNW;7;59%;55%;4

Meriden;Decreasing clouds;68;48;NW;7;58%;55%;5

New Haven;Decreasing clouds;67;50;WNW;7;60%;54%;7

Oxford;Partly sunny;66;49;NNW;7;63%;55%;7

Willimantic;Decreasing clouds;66;47;WNW;6;61%;55%;4

Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;68;47;WNW;8;57%;58%;4

